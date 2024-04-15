Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cobblers vice-captain Aaron McGowan was ‘disappointed’ to be booed off the pitch by Town supporters after Saturday’s defeat to Fleetwood, even if he shared their frustration with the performance at Highbury Stadium.

The visitors were a long way from their best and deservedly lost 2-0 after first half goals from Promise Omochere and Bosun Lawal, but whilst McGowan accepted the performance was below-par, he pointed to the wider context of Town’s generally excellent season.

"There were times today when the fans weren't happy with us and that's fine but at the same time we need people behind us and just because we have one bad result, it doesn't mean we should get booed off the pitch,” said the defender.

"It's a little bit disappointing but I understand the frustration and we feel that frustration ourselves. They've spent all their hard-earned money but at the same time, let's have a bit of perspective on things.

"I'm a football fan myself and I'm not stupid – you need to give the fans something to shout about. If I'm watching that and I'm supporting Northampton, I'm not happy. But all I'm asking for is a bit of perspective on the whole season.”

Skipper Jon Guthrie added: "Fans are entitled to react how they want after games. No team likes to be booed off and we've had a good season up to this point but they have travelled a long way and spent a lot of money.