McGowan says running 'the hard yards' is the secret to Cobblers' success

Cobblers defender Aaron McGowan

Aaron McGowan believes the secret to the Cobblers' current success is a simple one - hard work.

The right-back has been one of star performers of the campaign so far, and epitomizes what is good about Jon Brady's squad.

The Liverpudlian has real quality, is reliable, and will run through a brick wall for his team-mates.

He 'goes the extra yard', and he is not alone at Sixfields.

"Football is a simple game that is complicated sometimes," said the former Kilmarnock man.

"I have been in different teams and dressing rooms, and if you have a full dressing room that goes the extra yard for one another then you will go a long way.

"That is what I believe we have got at this football club.

"There are lads out there every game that will run hard yards for each other, and I think at this level you will get the rewards for that.

"If we can just carry that on and take it game by game, as I have never seen a team promoted in December, we are in a good place."

"The Cobblers have won eight of their past 10 Sky Bet League Two matches, claiming 25 points out of a possible 30, a run that has seen them rise to second in the table.

They have also opened up a five point gap between themselves and fourth-placed port Vale, and are in a great position as the season approaches the halfway point.

McGowan admits he and his team-mates are a little surprised at the position they find themselves in, but believes it is down to the fact everybody at the club is pulling in the same direction.

And he also had a special word for the club's supporters.

"As a team it has crept up on us and has probably surprised us a bit, but I would rather be saying that than not," said the 25-year-old.

"We are in such a good place at the minute, everybody is confident in themselves, we are all happy I just feel there is something different about this season.

"I can't put my finger on it, but it just seems that a lot more people are connected than they have been at football clubs I have been at.

"Even with yourselves (the media), it just seems that everything feels a little bit closer.

"And as for the fans, I have got to say they were outstanding on Saturday.

"We have got one of the best away followings in the league and the fans should be very proud of that."

Expanding on his admiration for the fans, McGowan added: "We appreciate the support, because there are probably fellas and women that have worked hard.

"Even at the Exeter game, there was 170-odd there and that is their hard-earned money they are spending, so it is only right that we put in everything we can to repay them for that.

"It is not a nice trip going to Exeter on a Tuesday, we know it's not, it's not the glitz and the glamour of the Premier League, but it is what proper football is all about in my opinion.

"But we are not done either, we are on our way to building something."

Unfortunately, that building process is on hold at the moment, as a Covid outbreak at Sixfields led to the postponement of last Saturday's scheduled date with Barrow Town, and also the home Boxing Day showdown with Walsall.