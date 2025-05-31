McGowan says a heartfelt goodbye to the Shoe Army after explaining decision to leave Cobblers

Aaron McGowan salutes the Shoe Army

Aaron McGowan has said a heartfelt goodbye to Northampton's players, staff and supporters after admitting it was a difficult decision to leave the club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After four years and 131 games of unwavering service, the 28-year-old defender has opted to bid farewell to Sixfields for family reasons. Captain on a number of occasions, including throughout the second half of last season, McGowan’s presence will be a big miss both on and off the field.

Posting on social media, the experienced defender, who is from Liverpool, said: “Sometimes you have to make decisions in life what’s best for you and your family and this decision is one of them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To the chairman and all the staff – thank you for always supporting me during my time here and helping me with all the little bits you’ve done behind the scenes for me that nobody see’s, you are all a group of genuinely good human beings, so thank you.

“Shoe Army … where do I even start? Since day one you took me in as one of your own, you welcomed me and gave me that feeling of being part of your family, and I gave you everything I had in return. The moments we’ve shared together go down as some of the best days of my career, and I’m grateful for your love and support over these past 4 years.

“To EVERY single one of my team mates over the past years. I want to thank you all, I have loved coming into work everyday and I have made so many memories in the process. I’ve met so many good people and gained countless friends for life. I’ve had endless good times, and very little bad ones! It’s been some ride lads ❤️

“Saying goodbye to a club you love and people you have so much respect for is never easy, representing this football club and wearing the armband the numerous times I did was nothing short of an honour, and I’m proud to say that I leave the football club in a better place than when I arrived.

“I will always be looking from afar how youse are all getting on and hope that this club keeps on building, because it deserves exactly that.

“Thank you everyone for everything. Aaron.”