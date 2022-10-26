Aaron McGowan

Cobblers defender Aaron McGowan has opened up on his ‘massively frustrating’ time out with injury and how he regrets playing through the pain barrier towards the end of last season.

The 26-year-old, who made his first league appearance in six months against Sutton United on Tuesday, initially suffered the injury against Bradford on April 9. Despite that, he started in the next three games before eventually succumbing to the inevitable during the 1-1 draw with Exeter City.

He then went under the knife in the summer and subsequently missed the opening three months of this season, but finally he is back on the pitch and ready to help Cobblers’ promotion push.

"It was a massively frustrating time for me,” admitted McGowan. “I think I did it against Bradford at home and the position we were in the time I wanted to play.

"We went to Orient and Oldham and people didn't know that I was playing with it during those two games. I remember in the game against Oldham that Hosk (Sam Hoskins) was on the touchline and wanted me to the pass the ball but I physically couldn't pass to that side of my body.

"Would I go back and change things if I could? I probably would. Hindsight is a wonderful thing and people just need to look at the position we were in at the time – I really wanted to get to the end of the season.

"I probably made it worse by doing that but that makes me the player I am. It was frustrating and it's been really hard and it's been lonely at times as well.”

Just as McGowan has regained full fitness, the rest of the squad has been ravaged by injury.

He added: "When I first came back in pre-season, we didn't have any injuries but as I have started to get fully fit and train with the lads, everyone has been dropping like flies!

"It has been draining but I'm made up to be back and I'm really proud of myself because I put my body through some terrible things during that time and all the medical staff have helped so much. I can't thank them enough – the work they do goes under the radar.