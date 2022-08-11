McGowan on track to make speedy return from knee operation

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aaron McGowan remains on track to make a quicker-than-expected return from injury after being signed off by his doctor.

The 26-year-old right-back started 42 league games last season but was forced off with a knee injury against Exeter City in April and underwent surgery the following month.

At the start of pre-season, Jon Brady ruled McGowan out of action until the end of September but it appears he could be back a lot earlier.

“Aaron has been signed off by the doctor that did his operation,” said Brady on Thursday. “Aaron was very pleased to tell me that it’s apparently one of the best recoveries the doctor has ever seen!

“But he’s well ahead of schedule. You know what Aaron is like, he would play on one leg if he could but we won’t let him. He’s champing at the bit and he’s already just jogging on the outside around the pitches during the sessions.