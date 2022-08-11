McGowan on track to make speedy return from knee operation

Defender has not played since April

By James Heneghan
Thursday, 11th August 2022, 5:43 pm

Aaron McGowan remains on track to make a quicker-than-expected return from injury after being signed off by his doctor.

The 26-year-old right-back started 42 league games last season but was forced off with a knee injury against Exeter City in April and underwent surgery the following month.

At the start of pre-season, Jon Brady ruled McGowan out of action until the end of September but it appears he could be back a lot earlier.

Aaron McGowan

Most Popular

“Aaron has been signed off by the doctor that did his operation,” said Brady on Thursday. “Aaron was very pleased to tell me that it’s apparently one of the best recoveries the doctor has ever seen!

“But he’s well ahead of schedule. You know what Aaron is like, he would play on one leg if he could but we won’t let him. He’s champing at the bit and he’s already just jogging on the outside around the pitches during the sessions.

"You can see he is desperate to join in so that won’t be far away and he’s come back leaner than ever – he’s looking good.”

Jon Brady