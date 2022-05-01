McGowan leaves Sixfields on crutches as Brady clears up confusion over his yellow card against Exeter

Aaron McGowan was in discomfort after making an early defensive intervention.

Aaron McGowan appears to be a major doubt for Cobblers’ final game of the season at Barrow after coming off with injury against Exeter City on Saturday.

The right-back, who has started the last 15 games, tried battle on after picking up a leg problem in the first-half of Saturday’s clash at Sixfields but eventually admitted defeat and was replaced by Joseph Mills before half-time.

He was then seen on crutches at the end of the game and manager Jon Brady did not seem too optimistic when asked about McGowan’s chances of being fit for the final game of the regular season.

"I don't know about Barrow,” he said. “We will just have to see. Put it this way - he's not walking on it at the moment."

Mills slotted in at centre-half as Brady switched to a back three following McGowan’s withdrawal.

"I had to go to a back three and I felt we needed to do that to really stem their flow and I thought it did,” Brady added.

"We started to get a foothold back in the game. It was only a minute or two after we did that when Mitch (Pinnock) went and scored with an excellent goal.

"I felt we started to get a real strong grip on the game. The second-half was a bit cagey but we got the best chances of the game and just couldn't put them away."

Brady also cleared up the confusion over his late booking during Saturday’s game.

"I was pretty calm until the near the end," he added. "I was told our physio went on to treat their player but I went in and apologised to the referee because he did treat Fraser (Horsfall) - well, he brushed by Fraser.

"They considered that to be treating him but I didn't know or see that. I didn't think Fraser should have come off for a goal-kick and that meant we lost someone on the back-line and it can be quite difficult.

"You can imagine by understanding of it was a bit skewed and it wasn't quite correct but I think we all understand each other now.