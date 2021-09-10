McGowan has no interest in being the 'superstar' for Cobblers

Aaron McGowan.

Cobblers right-back Aaron McGowan is happy to adapt his game to the situation following his more attack-minded performances in recent weeks.

The summer signing from Kilmarnock, one of three men to leave Rugby Park for Sixfields earlier in the year, played as more of a defensive right-back against Port Vale and Colchester at the start of the season.

But he has shown his attacking capabilities in the last couple of games, particularly during Town's EFL Cup tie with AFC Wimbledon and last weekend's 2-0 victory over Scunthorpe United.

"When you first come into the club and you're at the start of the season, the priority for those first two or three games was to be a real team player and focus on defending first and foremost," explained McGowan.

"It's not so much that I wasn't going forward but as a defender, it was about defending first, especially in the first two games against Colchester and Port Vale.

"It was a bit hectic in that first game and it was more about keeping things tight and not conceding and then obviously we went to Colchester and had a man sent off and it was all hands to the pump.

"I had to fill in at centre-back and I won my fair share and did what was needed so it was just how the games played out.

"I do like to get forwards and I think people have probably seen a different side to me in the last couple of matches, but for those first few games, I had to do what was best for the team and what the manager wants.

"There'll be some games when I will be an old-school defender and there'll be other games when I go past the halfway line and show what I can do in the final third."

But whether he's going forward or staying back, McGowan hopes to keep delivering steady, consistent performances following a strong start to his time at Sixfields.

"I've done a bit of both, attacking and defending, and all I can say is that I'm enjoying my time here and as I said before, I've got no interest in being the superstar," he added.

"All I want is for my mates in the dressing room to look at me and know they can rely on me to be a leader and to give steady performances every week.