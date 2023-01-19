McGowan hails Cobblers' 'ambition, stability and plan' as he extends Sixfields stay

The Liverpudlian has put pen to paper on a new two-and-a-half year contract that means he will be staying at Sixfields until at least the summer of 2025.

The 26-year-old defender joins Mitch Pinnock and captain Jon Guthrie in agreeing new deals to extend their time at the Cobblers, and McGowan says those decisions are all down to the 'ambition, stability and plan' at the club.

The news also comes a week after manager Jon Brady and his staff, including assistant manager Colin Calderwood, also penned new deals.

Cobblers defender Aaron McGowan

"When you are in a football environment you know and understand that this club is being run in the right way, and is being taken in the right direction," said McGowan, who joined the Cobblers from Kilmarnock in the summer of 2021.

"That is appealing to any player and that is why players are happy to extend their contracts here.

"We know and can see there is ambition, stability and most importantly a plan at this football club, and that is a key factor in the decision I have made to stay at Northampton Town."

McGowan's decision to stay has delighted manager Brady, who brought the player south of the border after a successful three-year stint in Scotland with first Hamilton Academical and then Kilmarnock.

Jon Brady and Colin Calderwood

"We are delighted Aaron has signed his new deal," said the Town boss. "He is a warrior and someone who will run through brick walls for the club.

"Aaron is a leader in the dressing room and someone who is an ideal role model for the young players to look up to.

"He is a top, top character and a good player too and we are delighted he has become the latest player to commit their future to the club."

