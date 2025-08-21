Aaron McGowan

Aaron McGowan gave some fascinating insight into the ‘crazy’ and ‘weirdest ever’ transfer market when speaking to BBC Radio Northampton this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Still waiting for the right club to come along after rejecting a new deal from Northampton at the end of last season, the 29-year-old knows the inner workings of the transfer market as well as anyone having spent the summer speaking to clubs and fellow players.

Cobblers boss Kevin Nolan has aired his own frustrations, particularly the challenges posed by the fact that the Premier League is starting later than normal, and McGowan went into more detail as to why that is causing problems for clubs across the EFL.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm in it at the moment and I know everything that's going on in the market,” McGowan told BBC Radio Northampton. “This summer has been the weirdest market I've ever known. The Club World Cup and the Premier League starting late has had a big impact because Premier League clubs aren't releasing players until later in the window.

"That's an issue for League One and League Two clubs because it's less risk for them to get a young lad on loan. You've seen the success we had at Northampton with the loan market over the last few years. A permanent signing costs a lot more.

"Kevin knows what he wants and he's been patient. I understand the frustration from supporters because we're four, five games in but it's a 46-game season and you can't sign players just to keep fans happy.

"The window's been quiet and I think the striker market has been poor to be honest, as poor as it's been. I don't think there's many out there and that comes from Premier League clubs because they don't have as many strikers on their books as they used to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I know what the figures are for stikers and it's almost impossible for Northampton to compete. It would be double what the next best paid player is on. As long as the club is in League One, they'll have to take risks.

"Kevin and the team have to take risks but they're willing to wait for the right one and I think that's the right approach. Some players just aren't worth the contracts that are being handed out but football has gone crazy in League One and Two."