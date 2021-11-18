McGowan feeling bullish as Cobblers share some 'home truths' ahead of Bradford City trip

Aaron McGowan.

Aaron McGowan is hopeful that ‘things will be different’ at Bradford City this weekend after Cobblers shared some ‘home truths’ following successive defeats.

Town are now four without a win across all competitions and have lost back-to-back games against Bristol Rovers and Cambridge United.

Things don’t get any easier with Saturday’s trip to Bradford, regardless of City’s mid-table league position.

McGowan, though, is feeling bullish.

“I don’t fear anybody in this league,” he said. “I don’t care who they are or where they are, I’m confident in our changing room and I’m confident in my team-mates.

“We will go there at the weekend and one thing I will say is that we’ll give them a good game, believe you me.

“It’ll be a big crowd and a good atmosphere and I love those sort of games. I thrive off them and I think that goes for the other lads as well.

“I’ve never played at Bradford before, weirdly, but hopefully I have a 100 per cent record at their place come 5pm on Saturday!”

It is the worryingly repetitive nature of the goals Cobblers conceded at the Memorial and Abbey stadiums which must be addressed at Valley Parade this weekend, particularly against a direct Bantams outfit.

“I think we’re just conceding too many soft goals at the moment to be honest,” admitted McGowan.

“It’s not something we have been known for this season but we need to change and eradicate it quickly.

“The lads were all gutted after Tuesday and some home truths were said between ourselves in the dressing room.

“We have already spoken about it and I’m sure Saturday things will be different.

“We’re still fourth in the league and only a couple of points from second and I think it’s a sign of a good team that we’re so disappointed.

“We don’t want to let our standards drop and hopefully Saturday brings a change.”

McGowan provided an assist in midweek when his excellent cross was headed home by Danny Rose, but by that point the tie was already dead and buried.

Harvey Knibbs and Sam Smith were on target in the first-half before Ben Worman sealed Cambridge’s spot in round two with a fizzing finish just after the break.

McGowan added: “It was the type of game where we huffed and puffed and it was nice to give Danny an assist because I thought he was a real positive for us.

“He kept battling until the end and he’s got that type of attitude. Even when he doesn’t play, he is a good character to have in the changing room.

“It was just disappointing that the game sort of fizzled out and there’s nothing worse when that happens.