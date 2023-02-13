Right-back Aaron McGowan and goalkeeper Lee Burge are the closest of Cobblers’ six injured players to returning.

Burge was withdrawn at half-time of Town’s 2-1 defeat to Salford City on January 7 and a week later McGowan hobbled off against Stockport County. Neither player has featured since.

Kieron Bowie is a long-term absentee but no timeframe has been put on injured trio Danny Hylton, Akin Odimayo and Ryan Haynes. Left-back Ali Koiki is back for Tuesday’s visit of Wimbledon though after serving his one-game suspension against Rochdale on Saturday.

Aaron McGowan

"I think Aaron is probably the closest out of everybody to coming back,” said manager Jon Brady. “The rest of the group is a little bit further way.

"Burgey could be available in a week or so. He’s just started to get on the grass again and it would be really good to have him back in the fold.

