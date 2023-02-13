News you can trust since 1931
McGowan and Burge closing in on return but Cobblers still without key men

At least one of the seven players who missed Saturday’s game at Rochdale should return on Tuesday

By James Heneghan
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Feb 2023, 3:21pm

Right-back Aaron McGowan and goalkeeper Lee Burge are the closest of Cobblers’ six injured players to returning.

Burge was withdrawn at half-time of Town’s 2-1 defeat to Salford City on January 7 and a week later McGowan hobbled off against Stockport County. Neither player has featured since.

Kieron Bowie is a long-term absentee but no timeframe has been put on injured trio Danny Hylton, Akin Odimayo and Ryan Haynes. Left-back Ali Koiki is back for Tuesday’s visit of Wimbledon though after serving his one-game suspension against Rochdale on Saturday.

Aaron McGowan
"I think Aaron is probably the closest out of everybody to coming back,” said manager Jon Brady. “The rest of the group is a little bit further way.

"Burgey could be available in a week or so. He’s just started to get on the grass again and it would be really good to have him back in the fold.

"There’s always an opportunity to freshen things up and for each game we will assess our performances and pick a team that we believe can beat the opposition on the day.”

