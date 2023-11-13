McGowan admits not playing has been 'difficult' but he knew he would be needed by Cobblers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cobblers vice-captain Aaron McGowan was delighted to return to the team with a win on Saturday after admitting it had been a ‘difficult’ start to the season.

Akin odimayo had been favoured at right-back in all 15 League One games until Saturday’s visit of Burton Albion when McGowan was handed his first league start of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jon Brady was full of praise for the 27-year-old defender, whose performance helped inspired an excellent performance and sorely-needed victory.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aaron McGowan

"It's nice to hear that from the manager,” said McGowan, who lost his father to a long illness in September. “It's not been an ideal start to the season, people know what's happened, but I've stayed professional and I've trained as hard as I can because I knew I would be needed.

"We are going through a difficult spell and people need to step up and I'm happy to do that and take responsibility and I was pleased to lead the lads against Burton.

"There's the personal stuff, which hasn't been easy, and sometimes you want that distraction but I haven't had it because I've not been playing, but I feel in a good place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've remained professional Monday to Friday, I haven't moaned, I've just got on with it because when you are required to go in and do a job, you need to be ready and I feel like I helped the lads today.”

McGowan was a leader at the back as Cobblers kept their first clean sheet since September, and he received a warm ovation from the Sixfields locals when replaced in stoppage-time.

"It means a lot to get that ovation from the fans,” he added. “I've been through some difficult moments of late and I can only thank the fans for their support and I'm sure the other lads feel the same way as well.