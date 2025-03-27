McGeehan: Working under Nolan has been 'everything I hoped for'

Kevin Nolan and Cameron McGeehan in conversation on the training ground

Cameron McGeehan says working with Kevin Nolan has been ‘everything I hoped for’ and he believes he’s become a better player since the Town manager was appointed.

It always seemed likely that the 29-year-old midfielder would be one player to benefit from the arrival of Nolan, who made a name for himself by scoring goals from midfield in the Premier League.

McGeehan has developed a knack for doing likewise across his own career, including at Northampton, where he’s scored nine goals this season, making him the club’s top scorer.

“It’s been great working under him,” McGeehan said in an interview with Sky Bet. “I was excited when he took over because his name speaks for itself. He’s had a fantastic career, and he’s a similar player to me – a goalscoring midfielder. When he was appointed, I was eager to work with him, and it’s been everything I hoped for.

“I’m learning a lot from him, especially about scoring goals and getting into the right positions and being there when the team creates chances. He’s brought a real sense of professionalism to the way we work and has given us a strong identity in how we play. With his experience at West Ham, he brings a lot to the table. He’s got ambition, which I share, and I’m hoping we can keep the journey going.”

With nine goals and three assists, it’s hard to dispute the suggestion that McGeehan is the key reason Cobblers find themselves out of the relegation zone and not in it.

“I’ve been happy with my contributions this season,” he continued. “We’ve been doing well, and with 10 games left, I’m hopeful I can add to that. Scoring goals has always been a part of my game, and it's something I judge myself on.

"Of course, you need players around you to create chances, and that’s what my team-mates have been doing. The gaffer has played a big role too, putting me in the right positions to get into the box. I’ve always focused on that, and it’s been working so far.”

And McGeehan believes he is not the only player benefitting from Nolan’s wisdom, adding: “The style of play we have now is really bringing out the best in everyone and things have been going well.

“We've seen an upturn in form and we’re moving away from the relegation zone, which is great. We’ve been getting positive results each week, and it’s been enjoyable. It's a great club with a solid fan base, and we have a fantastic group of lads. I’ve enjoyed the season so far.”

The former Luton man was also asked about how his move to Sixfields came about, explaining: “I had a great chat with the manager (Jon Brady), who was here before. I’ve always known Northampton Town to be a strong club. They did well in League One last year and were focused on improving and pushing forward, which I wanted to be a part of.

“I’ve played here a few times, and the atmosphere has always been great. The club has a strong fan base and is a proper EFL club. So, when I got the call and spoke to the manager, it was an opportunity I really wanted to get involved in.”

And on those supported, he added: “The fans are what make up the club. They are always here – win or lose – and been here longer than any of us will be. Northampton is no different – we’ve got a fantastic group of supporters who come out every week, both home and away, and that support is massive for us. You want your home ground to feel like a fortress.

“We played Leyton Orient recently and it was amazing to see the fans out in the sun, enjoying the performance we put on. As players, it’s our job to entertain, give them something to sing about, and keep them coming back. The fans give you that extra push and energy on the pitch. My experience with the fans has been fantastic, and their support means a lot.”