Cameron McGeehan trained with his new team-mates for the first time over the weekend.

Cameron McGeehan says he will bring ‘intensity’ and ‘desire’ to the Cobblers midfield after he became the club’s fourth summer signing on Friday.

Penning a two-year deal after rejecting the chance to stay at Colchester, for whom he scored 10 goals last season, the 29-year-old describes himself as a box-to-box midfielder and believes he will be a good fit for a Jon Brady team.

"I'm a player full of intensity and full of desire,” said McGeehan. “I want to impact games and score goals but I'm up and down the pitch and trying to cover every blade of grass.

"Speaking to the manager, he thinks I'm a good fit for how he wants to play and I hope to contribute as a midfielder next season. I've played for managers before who try to put you in a different box so it's important to be all aligned and we had a 45-minute conversation and I liked the way he spoke and I got the impression he liked me.

"I believe in his way of playing and he believes in my way of playing and that's very important for a football player because it gives me a lot of confidence going into the new season.”