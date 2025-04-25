Cameron McGeehan

Cameron McGeehan says he has ‘enjoyed’ his first season at Sixfields after reaching double figures against Shrewsbury on Easter Monday.

The midfielder, who joined from Colchester on a two-year deal last summer, made it 10 goals for the campaign, in addition to five assists, when prodding home in the second half as Cobblers swept the relegated Shrews aside to ensure they’ll be playing in League One again next season.

"It's been a good first season for me,” reflected McGeehan. “I've enjoyed playing here and it's great to be at a good club like this. My wife's always found it nice and there's always a good atmosphere. It's a family club and with the new stand and things like that, there's lots of good things going on and I feel very comfortable coming here every week.

"We've had some really good times but we still aren't finished and there's two games left and we want to finish strong. I'm proud to play here and now we want to be up at the other end of the league and pushing on.”

Given how important his goals have been this season, it was fitting that McGeehan scored on the day Town secured their League One status. He now has 10 for the campaign, six of which have led directly to either wins or draws.

"I judge myself on goals and assists but I don't really set an exact figure to be honest,” he added. “To hit double figures is always nice and I've been on nine for a while so it was on my mind.

"I fancied a goal at Peterborough and I was a bit annoyed not to get one before I came off so it feels nice to score that 10th one. That was the gaffer's game, scoring goals from midfield, and he's helped me with a few little pointers on set-pieces and stuff like that, which has been really good.”