New signing Cameron McGeehan chose the Cobblers over other clubs because he felt Sixfields would be the ideal place for the next phase of his career.

The 29-year-old made a bright start to his career with Luton Town but somewhat lost his way and headed to Belgium in 2020 where he spent three years playing for top flight club. Oostende

He returned to England last summer and enjoyed an excellent season at Colchester United, contributing 10 goals and five assists, which prompted plenty of interest following the expiry of his contract, and a move to Northampton was confirmed on Friday.

McGeehan said: "I had a really good conversation with the manager and I really liked his vibe. The club's has progressed well over the last few years and it has a good fan base, attendances are up, so there was a lot to like.

Oostende's Cameron McGeehan celebrates against KV Kortrijk in Belgium in 2022. Picture: Getty

"I was in Belgium for three years before last season and I've played higher than League Two for most of my career. Coming back to England was difficult because it felt like out of sight, out of mind a little bit but I was fortunate to get an opportunity at Colchester to remind everyone what I can do.

"I did well on a personal level in a team that struggled last season and I was proud of the work I put in to score the goals I did and the aim now is to climb my way back up the leagues and Northampton is a great place for the next part of my journey because it's a club on the up.”

On his three years in Belgium, McGeehan said: "English players don't tend to go abroad as much as foreign players who go the other way but I had a great time there and I really enjoyed it and it was good life experience and a new culture to discover.

"From a footballing point of view, it was amazing. I got to play against some top Champions League teams and some big European clubs. It was great but I found it hard to come back.