McGeehan and Hoskins on target as Cobblers stun in-form Bolton at Sixfields

Tyrese Fornah in action for the Cobblers against Bolton at Sixfields (Picture: Pete Norton)

Cobblers produced a superb performance to end Bolton Wanderers’ 11-game unbeaten streak and make it five wins from six games in all competitions, running out impressive 2-0 winners at Sixfields on Saturday.

There were moments when Town needed to ride their luck, as is always the case against good sides, but they were excellent for the most part and more than matched a team who had not lost in any competition since the opening day of the campaign.

Bolton missed two presentable chances at the start of either half and they were punished by a game-defining three-minute spell when Cameron McGeehan nodded in Dean Campbell’s fine cross and then Sam Hoskins scored his 99th Cobblers goal to complete Northampton's most impressive win of the season to date.

They have now won four of their last five in the league, all with clean sheets, and as a result jump up to 12th in the Sky Bet League One standings.

Kevin Nolan was forced into making three changes from his side’s last league outing due to a combination of injury and illness.

Max Dyche and goalkeeper Lee Burge both missed out with knocks while Jack Perkins was taken unwell on the morning of the game.

Ross Fitzsimons made his league debut between the sticks and Michael Forbes came into the back three with Joe Wormleighton starting at left wing-back.

Cobblers came out of the traps with good intensity but a moment of sloppiness at the back would have been costly if not for Jordan Thorniley’s vital block to thwart Marcus Forss, who was then denied by Fitzsimons on the follow-up.

The home side were given a huge let-off a few minutes later when Conor McCarthy’s terrible back pass presented Mason Burstow with the freedom of Sixfields to go through on goal and surely score, only to miss the target altogether.

Cobblers had somewhat ridden the luck to reach the 20th minute mark still on level terms but from that point on until half-time they were the better side and more of the game was played in the Bolton half.

A succession of attacking throws and corners troubled Bolton, with Campbell and Terry Taylor both seeing shots blocked, before Town’s momentum was disrupted by another injury concern 12 minutes prior to the break.

Ethan Wheatley had already gone down once for treatment when limped off with what looked like a hamstring problem, replaced by Jack Vale.

But the home side continued to more than match Bolton and lovely interchange down the right between Tyrese Fornah and Sam Hoskins led to the latter finding Campbell, who curled narrowly wide from the edge of the box.

All square at the break was a fair reflection of a even first half but Wanderers came flying out after the restart and only a fine save by Fitzsimons denied them the lead, the home goalkeeper reacting brilliantly to tip wide Forss’ low shot.

The visitors upped it in the second half but Cobblers responded and they could have snuck ahead when Fornah won the ball back and had Vale all alone in the middle, but he didn’t see him early enough and the chance was wasted.

Wanderers continued to push, Cozier-Duberry smashing over before Fitzsimons claimed Aaron Morley’s low effort and Thierry Gale’s deflected drive, but it was the home side who hit the front with 20 minutes to go.

Fitzsimons was enjoying a very impressive afternoon and his excellent kick out found Wormleighton on the left, he rolled the ball back for Campbell who delivered a fantastic cross that was met by a terrific leap and header from McGeehan.

Suddenly the whole feeling of the game had changed, now Town had all of the momentum and just two minutes later they were gifted a golden opportunity to double their lead.

There were few complaints from those in white after Forbes was taken down in the box, and whilst Hoskins’ initial effort was well saved, he kept his cool to stick away the rebound for his 99th goal for the club.

That had Bolton rattled and they never threatened a comeback, allowing Cobblers to cruise their way to another victory, probably their most impressive of the season so far.

Match facts

Cobblers: Fitzsimons, McCarthy, Thorniley, Forbes, Hoskins ©, Wormleighton (Guinness-Walker 85), Campbell, Taylor, McGeehan, Fornah (Swyer 76), Wheatley (Vale 33) (Jacobs 84). Subs not used: Avery, Willis, Evans

Bolton: Sharman-Lowe, Dacres-Cogley (Morley 61), Forino, Johnston ©, Conway, Sheehan (Erhahon 74), Simons (Dalby 82), Cozier-Duberry, Forss (McAtee 74), Gale (Cissoko 74) , Burstow. Subs not used: Miller, Toal

Referee: Scott Oldham

Attendance: 7,366

Bolton fans: 1,450