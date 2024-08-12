Mbete ticks all the boxes for Brady as Manchester City defender joins Cobblers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jon Brady believes Luke Mbete and the Cobblers could prove a perfect match for one another after the young Manchester City defender joined on a season-long loan.

Brady has wanted another left-footed central defender all summer and he’s finally found one in 20-year-old Mbete, who’s been allowed to leave City to seek regular game-time this season.

Competition is hot at centre-half given the arrival of Jack Baldwin and return to fitness of Tyler Magloire but Mbete arrives at Sixfields with a flourishing reputation and plenty of talent.

"We are very pleased to bring Luke in," said Brady. "He is very highly rated by Manchester City and we thank them for trusting us to continue the development of one of their young players. I am sure our reputation for developing players has again counted in our favour.

"Luke has a decent amount of experience in the Championship, League One and also abroad, and he has been in and around the Manchester City first-team, both on their bench in the Premier League and also playing regularly during pre-season.

"He is keen to develop and from our conversations we know he is very keen to come here and play his part. He fits our profile, he has a lot of attributes as a brave defender but also an intelligent footballer who is comfortable on the ball.

"We were looking for another left-footed centre-back and we are delighted to have recruited a player of Luke's quality."