Maxted will relish the competition with Roberts at Cobblers

Jonny Maxted in pre-season training.

Goalkeeper and new signing Jonny Maxted is looking forward to going head-to-head with Liam Roberts for Cobblers number one shirt next season.

Maxted checked in at Sixfields on a one-year deal last Thursday, just two days after Roberts did likewise following his exit from Walsall.

The two men will battle it out for the gloves next season and Maxted says he relishes the challenge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I'm really looking forward to working with Liam," said the 27-year-old. "As a goalkeeper you need a lot of competition and you need that kick up the backside.

"Having that competition improves your game and it's something I'm looking forward to.

"The manager has said the number one shirt is up for grabs and obviously it'll come down to whoever comes out on top for the number one spot. That's a challenge I'm looking forward to."

When weighing up his next club after being released by Exeter, Maxted was drawn to the Cobblers by the 'positivity' around the club.

"The conversations have been really positive," he added. "I spoke to Dan Watson (goalkeeping coach) a lot and he passed on a lot of positive vibes and that's nice because I already feel welcome here.

"That's the best thing about it and it's nice to have it sorted now before pre-season so I can meet the players on Monday (yesterday) and get to know them instead of coming in two or three weeks later.