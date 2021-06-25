Maxted hopes to make better memories with Cobblers after Wembley heartache

Jonny Maxted.

Cobblers fans should have fond memories of Jonny Maxted.

The goalkeeper, who became Town's eighth summer signing this week, had to pick the ball out of his net four times when Town thrashed Exeter City at Wembley in the play-off final last summer.

Whilst it would be harsh to lay any blame at his door for any of the four goals, it was nonetheless a difficult experience and one he hopes not to repeat now he has swapped Devon for Northants.

"Thanks for bringing that up! Obviously I still remember that and as soon as I heard about Northampton being interested, I said to my agent straightaway to get me here," said Maxted.

"Obviously with what happened at Wembley and how they beat us, I know it's a really good club.

"Of course you want to be involved in promotions and that's what the aim will be now - to get back into League One. That's where the club should be."

Having had a close-up view of Town's thumping Wembley win, Maxted was surprised by what happened next.

He added: "I was actually a bit surprised they struggled last season after the way they played against us at Exeter in the play-off final - they absolutely battered us!

"I thought at the time that if they were able to stick with the same players and the same system, they would do well in League One, so it was a bit of a shock to see them get relegated."

Despite two generally positive seasons at St James Park, Maxted was let go by Grecians boss Matt Taylor at the end of last season.

Asked if that came as a surprise, he replied: "It did and it didn't. I got told at the start of last season that I could go but I wanted to stay and fight for my place in the squad and I managed to play a few games.

"The same thing happened again during the January transfer window, and when it first happened it was a surprise because I had played at Wembley and everything.