Max Dyche hopes he can build on the second half of last season and become a regular starter for Kevin Nolan’s Cobblers after he signed a new two-year deal this week.

Now 22, the centre-back came through the club’s academy but had to bide his time before establishing himself in the first-team, finally getting a run of games after Nolan was appointed at the end of 2024. He would have been out of contract this summer but was offered a new deal by Nolan and, after taking a bit of time away from the game, he put pen to paper on a new deal this week.

"It's something I've thought about during the off-season and it feels really good to get it done,” said Dyche. “I just wanted to have a few weeks of being away from football and taking time to rest and reflect on the last year.

"It was great to play so many games last season and I enjoyed working with Col (Calderwood) and the gaffer and the environment they've created so I'm happy to stay here and continue my journey.

"And it’s great to have those sort of people around me, like Col and Sammo and the gaffer, who's played at the highest level. I can't ask for better people to learn from and now it's about applying their knowledge into games. Hopefully I'll get more opportunities and go out there and do what I do.”

Dyche played 20 times under Nolan after he was recalled from his loan spell at Woking.

He added: "It was brilliant to play as many games as I did. I didn't get too many opportunities under the last gaffer so I felt hungry to play more and the time I had at Woking on loan did me a lot of good. I learned a lot about myself.

"To come back to Northampton and go straight into the team under the new manager, it was really good. I felt really excited to play against Bolton and then to get a little run in the team after that.

"I just want to solidify my place in the team now. I'm a fan that went through the academy so to get to this point and sign another two-year contract, I'm just excited to see what the next couple of years have to offer.”