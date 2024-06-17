Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cobblers defender Max Dyche will join Woking on a season-long loan.

The 21-year-old academy product will spend the 2024/25 season with the National League side, his second spell at the club. Dyche played nine times for the Cards in a loan spell last season.

Dyche has made 33 appearances for the Cobblers, including seven in 2023/24, but manager Jon Brady believes another temporary switch away from Sixfields is in the interests of all parties.

"Max will benefit from a season playing week in, week out," he said. "He has had short loan spells before but this will give him clarity and a clear pathway ahead for the season and his game will benefit from that.