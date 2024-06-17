Max Dyche sent out on loan by Cobblers
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 21-year-old academy product will spend the 2024/25 season with the National League side, his second spell at the club. Dyche played nine times for the Cards in a loan spell last season.
Dyche has made 33 appearances for the Cobblers, including seven in 2023/24, but manager Jon Brady believes another temporary switch away from Sixfields is in the interests of all parties.
"Max will benefit from a season playing week in, week out," he said. "He has had short loan spells before but this will give him clarity and a clear pathway ahead for the season and his game will benefit from that.
"We retain the option of a recall in January but the plan is for Max to play as much football as possible this season to aid his development."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.