Max Dyche keeps a close eye on Birmingham City's Jay Stansfield

Max Dyche insists he is only focused on the here and now, not his future, despite being out of contract in the summer.

The 22-year-old homegrown defender, who’s been at the club since the age of nine, has established himself as a regular for Kevin Nolan in the last two months, starting successive seven games in a row and impressing in doing so.

However, after signing a two-year deal in 2023, Dyche is currently due to be a free agent in the summer and as yet no new contract has been discussed.

"That's a conversation which will happen at some point,” said Dyche, son of Sean. “All I'm worried about is playing the next game. It's important for me to not think about the bigger picture. I just want to do enough to stay in the team and keep doing that for the rest of the season and then we'll have a look.”

Dyche was named man of the match as Cobblers held Birmingham City to a 1-1 draw in front of a record Sixfields crowd on Saturday.

"It’s nice to win man of the match but it's testament to the lads around me because I couldn't do my job if they weren't doing theirs,” Dyche added. “I'm only as good as the team performance and I thought we were really strong today.”

"The atmosphere was brilliant. The fans were right behind us and that's what we're going to need for the rest of the season because we want to chase down as many teams down as we can.

"I'm a big believer in enjoying your wins and although we didn't get the victory today, I think getting a point against Birmingham is something to celebrate. We stuck to our task for the whole 100 minutes and we've got a great point and we're really pleased with that. The gaffer always says to just keep grafting away and keep picking up those points and the wins will take care of themselves.”