Young defender Max Dyche has committed his future to the Cobblers after signing a new two-year contract with the club.

The 20-year-old centre-back played a crucial role as Town won promotion from League Two last season. He returned from injury ahead of schedule when coming on as an early substitute during the vital win over Sutton United and then started each of the final three games.

The Northampton-born player also scored his first goal for the club during the run-in when heading home against Bradford City, but he found himself out of contract after promotion was secured at Tranmere Rovers on the final day of the season.

However, Dyche came through the youth ranks at Sixfields and Northampton is his boyhood club, which made it a relatively straightforward decision to put pen to paper on a new deal.

"We have a great group of lads here and I have a really good relationship with all of the staff,” said Dyche, who has made 26 appearances for the Cobblers, 22 of which came last season. “I feel ready to push on and build on what I’ve already done.

"It's my boyhood club so it's always going to be a special place to me. It feels a good place to be and hopefully we can kick-on and go and show League One what we're about.

