Maunsell Cup success for young Cobblers XI against Peterborough Sports
Cobblers first-team coach Marc Richards praised the young XI that won the Northamptonshire FA Maunsell Cup on Tuesday.
Northampton’s youngsters defeated Vanarama National League North side Peterborough Sports 1-0 away from home thanks to Neo Dobson’s second half goal.
First-team coach Marc Richards and Under-18s coach Shane Goddard named a side mostly made up of youth team players but first-teamers James Dadge, Josh Tomlinson and Peter Abimbola were also involved.
“It was a very good performance,” Richards said. “The challenge was to be aggressive from the off and compete against a Step 2 team.
“We more than matched them physically, and we’re pleased to have come out on top and taken the trophy home.
“There are quite a few players within the group that are ready to go out on loan, and tonight was an opportunity for them to show that. The boys did really well to compete.”
Abimbola captained the young Cobblers squad that lifted the trophy and he said: “Having the opportunity to play against strong opposition and putting such a shift in is really positive.
“We put our bodies on the line to defend our goal and took our opportunity when it came. It puts us in a good position in terms of potential loans as well as games like this in the future.”