Matty Stevens will head to Sixfields after January rumours - but not for Cobblers

Striker ​Matty Stevens was heavily linked with the Cobblers in the final few days of the January transfer window and it turns out he will indeed be heading to Sixfields this week – but for the opposition. ​

Town never held any serious interest in the 24-year-old despite persistent rumours across social media, and they will be hoping they do not rue that decision come 5pm on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Instead, Stevens has joined League Two rivals and upcoming opponents Walsall after completing a loan move from Forest Green Rovers in the final few minutes of the transfer window. He will spend the rest of the season at the Saddlers.

Matty Stevens

Stevens scored 27 goals in all competitions last season but is just coming back from a serious ACL injury suffered last April.

"I'm over the moon,” said Walsall boss Michael Flynn, whose side lost 1-0 to Salford in midweek. "He's shown real hunger and a desire to come and play for us. He could have took the easy option and moved to a club closer to home.

"He's always enjoyed playing at the Poundland Bescot Stadium, he's scored a few times there and now I'm hoping he does that in a Walsall shirt because if we can get him up and firing straight away then he's going to be a big signing for us."