Match Preview: Blisworth senior first team and development team both head to Corby this week

Strip Mills are on a good run of form, winning 9 and drawing 1 of their last 10 matches.

The Corby based side play their games at The West Glebe and have a great home record, winning 9 out of 12 with Blisworth winning 8 of their trips on the road and losing two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blisworth have picked up 2 draws and a win since losing twice on the trot in early April which dented their title ambitions and handed the advantage to Kettering Nomads.

Strip Mills v Blisworth

The two sides have met twice already this season with Blisworth winning on both occasions, 3-2 on the opening day of the season and more recently 3-0 in a League Cup Quarter Final match.

Blisworth are still missing a few key players due to injuries with the current relentless schedule beginning to take its toll but Dale Lewis is back from suspension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Development Team travel to The Rockingham Triangle to face top of the table Weldon Reserves.

Weldon are 8pts in front of Blisworth who have two games in hand making it a must win, or the very least not lose game for the South Northants side.

Strip Mills v Blisworth

Blisworth have not played a league game since losing the County Cup Final on the 21st and now face a run of 4 games in 10 days as they look to secure the 4 points they need to guarantee a top three finish and promotion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The young squad has exceeded all expectations so far and they will be hoping the front four of Liam & Chris Culley, Harry Cowley and Ollie Buchan can fire the goals to take the team to promotion.