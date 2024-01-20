The Cobblers’ Sky Bet League One clash at Oxford United has been postponed due to a frozen pitch at the Kassam Stadium.

The Kassam Stadium

Match referee Tom Kirk was called to the ground on Saturday morning to inspect the playing surface at 10am, and deemed it unfit so called the game off.

Despite temperatures being above freezing today, the extreme cold in Oxfordshire earlier in the week, when it dropped to as low as minus-seven celsius, meant the pitch was frozen despite the covers being on, and there has not been enough time for it to thaw.

Oxford posted the decision on their website, the statement reading: “Oxford United’s Sky Bet League One game at home to Northampton Town this afternoon has been postponed.

"Freezing conditions in Oxford this week left a frozen pitch at the Kassam Stadium despite the covers having been on, and match referee Tom Kirk made a decision at 10am to call the game off.

"Tickets for the game will still be valid when the new date is arranged.”