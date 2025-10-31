'Massive difference' between League One and League Two, says Oldham boss

Micky Mellon

Oldham boss Micky Mellon says his side will be going ‘all out’ to beat Cobblers and cause an FA Cup upset this weekend.

Promoted from the National League last season, the Latics are currently 18th in League Two, 26 places below Northampton in the pyramid, though the bookies have Oldham as the slight favourites for tomorrow’s first round tie at Boundary Park.

"It will give us a good idea to see where we are and we’ll find out more about ourselves,” said Mellon. “It’s a great opportunity to show what we’re capable of and it’s a really important weekend for us because we want to make memories for the fans so we’ll go all out to get a result.

"We know we need to turn more draws into wins but we are creating opportunities and we have showed good signs of being a good side. We just need to produce a bit more quality and be more clinical in the final third.”

Asked about the difference between League One and League Two, Mellon added: “I think there's a massive gap over 46 games. There’s a level of performance that needs to be found over 46 games in League One in terms of the players and the teams at that level.

"But it’s up to us. We’re still finding out that there’s a gap between the National League and League Two. I didn’t think it was there before but it is now and players have to sustain performances to win games.

"The beauty of the FA Cup is that on any given day and in any given game you can have a right good go at most teams, but over the course of a league season there’s a big step up. “