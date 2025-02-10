Marc Richards' set-piece plan comes together with McGeehan's winner against Mansfield Town

Marc Richards

Manager Kevin Nolan and match-winner Cameron McGeehan both credited first-team coach Marc Richards with the thinking behind the decisive goal in Friday’s 1-0 victory at Mansfield.

Richards works with the players on attacking set-pieces and it was from a corner that Cobblers made the all important breakthrough at Field Mill, McGeehan out-muscling his marker to head in Mitch Pinnock’s delivery shortly after half-time.

"It was a fantastic ball by Mitch and that was something they have been working on,” said Nolan. “We work on set-pieces obviously and Rico does the attacking work and to be fair he spotted something which we went with.

"The runs were all really good and that's happens when you attack it. You can put good balls into the box but you have to want to score goals and win headers and put your head where it hurts and that's what Cam does. That's why he scores goals.”

McGeehan himself said: "We work on set-pieces a lot. The gaffer has spoken about how it's a big part of the game and I think we've done a good job of suffocating teams and keeping them in their own box with throw-ins and corners.

"It's important to take our chances when they come and it was a great ball by Mitch. Rico does the set-pieces and he told me just before the game to go around the back and I'm glad it worked and it got us the result.

"I don't remember too much about the goal itself. Instinct take over but I always try and keep myself quite free and use my instincts and then attack the ball and hope for the best.”