When weighing up whether or not the Cobblers would be a good place to continue his development, Samy Chouchane had the perfect person to ask: Marc Leonard.

The 20-year-old, who officially joined the club on Monday, came onto Northampton’s radar earlier in the summer and as talks progressed and the move edged closer, he went to his former Brighton team-mate for advice.

Leonard’s response left Chouchane in no doubt that he should make the step into senior football under Jon Brady’s guidance.

"I think this is a really good club and it's a good place for me to develop,” said the Tunisian. “I spoke to Marc Leonard and he only told me good things about the club and that’s why I chose to come here.

Samy Chouchane joined the Cobblers on Monday. Picture: Pete Norton

"He told me about what it was like for him at the club and how the manager likes to play and I spoke to the manager myself and we were all on the same page so I was happy to come here.

"I've played a lot at youth level but now I need to show what I can do at first-team level so I'm really pleased to sign for this club and I can't wait to play my first game.”

It's only natural that comparisons will be made with Leonard given they play in the same position and both came through Brighton's youth system, but that would place unfair pressure on Chouchane.

The French-born, Tunisian midfielder is his own player and will offer different qualities, although if he’s even half the player Leonard was during his time at Sixfields, he’ll be a huge hit with supporters.

"The manager seems a really good guy and he’s obviously a good manager and he wants to play football how I like to,” Chouchane added. “He said a lot of good things and tactically it felt like a good fit for me.

"I'm a player likes to get on the ball and play. I'm technical and I look to play forward and break lines either with passing or driving with the ball. I'm also good at taking free-kicks and set-pieces and getting on the ball.

"I've had a look and the league does look really tough this season but I can't wait to play at the stadium and fight for wins."