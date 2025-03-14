Marc Leonard in contention to start as Davies warns Birmingham not to expect 'easy' game against Cobblers

Chris Davies

Birmingham City boss Chris Davies has warned his side to guard against complacency when they take on Northampton at Sixfields this weekend.

The big-spending Blues have racked up 82 points from 35 games this season, 14 clear of their nearest rivals and 41 above tomorrow’s opponents.

“The whole thing for us, and my understanding of where we’ve been this season, is having the humility to face every team knowing that it’s going to be a challenge,” Davies told the club website. “Confidence to do the job but respecting every opposition because we should have learnt our lessons by now about what this league is like.

“Northampton is no different, we have to be fully focussed for it and that’s what I expect from the players. I’ve watched a lot of them and they will be a tough test. They beat Leyton Orient – that’s not an easy place to go and win – and they have been competitive in a lot of matches.

“They have obviously changed their manager since we last played them. Kevin (Nolan) has got them working hard and difficult to beat. It’s just a game that we need to try and make look like a Birmingham game, get control of the ball and try to dominate. But it is not going to be easy.”

Davies provided an injury update on Ethan Laid, Taylor Gardner-Hickman and Emil Hansson at Friday’s press conference, and also confirmed that Marc Leonard is in contention to start on his return to Sixfields having made his comeback from injury in midweek.

“He (Marc Leonard) has been training well, he’s obviously had a few weeks out but he’s in a good place to start the game. He’s had a good amount of game time the other night, so he’s ready to go,” Davies added.

“Emil is absolutely fine, it was just a precaution. He’s been out twice and played a lot of minutes but he’s fine. Ethan is very close. Again, it’s just a case of making sure that he’s really ready to go and using the international break to get him up to speed ready to go again.

“And Taylor is, again, a few weeks. I can’t give anything too definitive on it but couple he can have a good couple of weeks rehab.”