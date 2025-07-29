Maradona's ‘Hand of God’ voted the most 'Sunday League' moment in footballing history

Most notorious moments from the beautiful game revealed as Specsavers start their search for the nation’s next Best Worst Team

Diego Maradona's infamous 'Hand of God' has been crowned the most ‘Sunday League’ moment to ever happen on a football pitch. The revelation comes as Specsavers begin a new search for Britain's Best Worst Team across Northamptonshire.

According to a poll of 138 football fans in the East Midlands, the infamous act against England in 1986 topped the list, followed by Luis Suárez's inexplicable bite on Giorgio Chiellini at the 2014 World Cup, and David Beckham's red card for kicking out at Diego Simeone in 1998.

The research found that 78% of respondents believe these memorable moments are part of what makes football iconic, even if they are unfair. 26% prefer football when it is 'unpredictable and chaotic', as opposed to the 30% who'd rather a 'fair and structured' contest.

The Tunley Athletic team

But it's not just the professionals who create unforgettable football moments. The study also revealed that many amateur players had experienced their own horrors on the football pitch, with 14% enduring a Ronnie Rosenthal-style open goal blunder.

Nearly as many – 11% – had wildly celebrated a goal, only to realise it had actually been ruled out, while 11% of goalies have let in an absolute howler and were left lying on the ground wishing it would open to swallow them.

It's precisely these relatable grassroots blunders - from missing crucial passes due to poor eyesight to not hearing the referee's whistle - that inspire Specsavers' Best Worst Team initiative, a nationwide hunt for a UK grassroots team in most need of a helping hand. The lucky winners can look forward to incredible once-in-a-lifetime experiences that'll have them feeling like Premier League stars.

Last year, Specsavers helped Somerset side, Tunley Athletic and now it’s time for another team to experience a season like no other.

After losing all 26 games and shipping 137 more goals than they scored, Tunley needed some serious TLC. Enter an all-star cast including darts sensation Luke Littler, England's Ella Toone, and Gary Neville, who rolled up their sleeves to deliver everything from elite training sessions to some much-needed confidence boosters.

This season, Specsavers is ready to work miracles once again, armed with top-tier talent and a fresh batch of optimism for the UK's pluckiest underdogs.

Craig Doughty, Chairman of Tunley Athletic, commented: ‘While it sounds funny to say it, being crowned Specsavers Best Worst Team is honestly the best thing that ever happened to us! We were struggling to get a team together last season, on a 17-0 losing run. Team morale was at an all-time low, and we were close to folding the club.

‘The lads couldn't believe it when Specsavers rolled up with all the support, the money-can't buy experiences surpassed all our expectations – they were on another level! It's given everyone such a boost, and we actually started seeing better performances on the pitch.

‘The whole community is still buzzing, and we've got loads of new players joined for the new season. Sometimes being rubbish at football really pays off.'

Once Specsavers crowns their latest 'Best Worst Team', they'll be there every step of the way, cameras rolling, documenting every triumph, near-miss, and hopefully hilarious moment throughout the 2025/26 season on YouTube.

Ready to throw your hat in the ring? Visit www.specsavers.co.uk/best-worst-team to apply or nominate your wonderfully hopeless local heroes!

