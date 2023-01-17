Mansfield Town sign midfielder and recall in-form striker ahead of trip to Cobblers

Mansfield Town have signed midfielder Louis Reed from Swindon Town for an undisclosed fee ahead of their trip to Sixfields this weekend.

The 25-year-old, an academy graduate at Sheffield United who was given his debut by Nigel Clough aged just 16, has penned an 18-month contract at Field Mill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clough said: “We’re extremely pleased that we’ve managed to sign Louis. He’s a player who we gave his debut to at 16 years old at Sheffield United and someone who we’ve maintained an interest in in the past few years.

Danny Johnson

“After losing Anthony Hartigan for the rest of the season, Louis comes in as a direct replacement. He’s a good footballer who knows his position on the pitch. He was one of the best midfielders in League Two last season and has experience in the league above as well.”

Mansfield have also recalled in-form striker Danny Johnson from his loan spell at Walsall. The 29-year-old has 15 goals this season and is likely to go back out on loan, possibly even returning to Walsall.

Advertisement Hide Ad