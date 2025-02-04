Mansfield Town make double deadline day swoop ahead of Cobblers visit

Jordan Rhodes

Mansfield Town made two deadline day additions, both of whom will be available to play against Northampton in Friday's League One fixture at the One Call Stadium.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First to arrive at the Stags was young attacker Caylan Vickers, who joined the club on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion until the end of the season. The 20-year-old, who can operate across all attacking positions, has scored five goals in Premier League 2 this season for Brighton Under-21s.

Nigel Clough said: “Caylan’s a young player who we’ve been aware of from his form in Brighton Under-21s games. He has League One experience with his previous club, Reading, and he’s ready to come out on loan and have a go in this division again.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mansfield followed that by signing another forward in the form of the far more experienced Jordan Rhodes. The 34-year-old has also joined on loan for the rest of the season from fellow League One club Blackpool.

Rhodes said: "I’m really pleased to be here. I’ve known of the interest from the club for a week or so and I’m now looking forward to enjoying my football at Mansfield. The next three or four months should be really exciting and I’m hoping to contribute in whichever way the manager and his coaching staff deem fit.”