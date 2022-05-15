Mansfield Town 2 Northampton Town 1: James Heneghan's player ratings

Mansfield made all of the early running and led through Rhys Oates and Jordan Bowery, but Cobblers responded with an excellent second-half display and have given themselves every chance heading back to Sixfields thanks to Ali Koiki’s deflected effort. Here are our player ratings...
1. Jonny Maxted
Chucked into the deep end due to Roberts' suspension and he may feel disappointed to have let Oates' shot squeeze through his legs. Decent stop from the same man prevented it going to 3-0 early in the second-half... 6
2. Joseph Mills
Struggled in the first-half, particularly when he allowed Murphy to set up the second goal, but like so many of his team-mates he was much better after half-time. Got forward more and so nearly headed in a late equaliser... 6
3. Fraser Horsfall
Cobblers' defence held firm for the most part. It was cut open for the second goal but the first was offside and Mansfield were limited to just four other shots throughout the game, only one of which came in the second-half... 7
4. Jon Guthrie
Stood up strong against the impressive Oates and ensured he didn't get too many more clear sights of goal after the early opener... 7
