Cobblers demonstrated their powers of recovery once again when scoring an 88th-minute equaliser to salvage a fully deserved point against Mansfield Town on Boxing Day.
Will Swan almost pulled off a smash and grab for Mansfield when converting their only chance of the game after 84 minutes, but Sam Hoskins scored a sublime, Paolo Di-Canio-esque volley to preserve Town’s unbeaten run. They are now nine without defeat in the league and remain seven points clear of fourth place. Here are our player ratings from Field Mill...
1. Lee Burge
Reduced to a watching brief for 83 minutes before he was beaten by Swan. Had done so well to repel the initial effort... 7
2. Aaron McGowan
He was comfortable and untroubled before being sacrificed by Brady as Cobblers switched things up in pursuit of a winner... 7
3. Sam Sherring
Put under minimal pressure defensively but did his job when called upon, most notably when producing goal-saving clearing header just as Oates threatened to pounce... 7
4. Jon Guthrie
Strolled through the afternoon and stayed strong against the tenacious Oates as Mansfield's forward men were given only crumbs to feed on. Almost had an assist after 25 seconds when his long ball so nearly played in Bowie... 7.5
