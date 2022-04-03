Mansfield Town 1 Northampton Town 0: James Heneghan's player ratings

Oliver Hawkins scored the game's only goal in the first-half before Paul Lewis was sent off late on. Here are our player ratings...
1. Liam Roberts
He was the main reason Cobblers stayed in the game for as long as they did. Produced fantastic saves from Longstaff, Oates and Akins and was unlucky not to keep out Hawkins' header... 7.5 CHRON STAR MAN
2. Aaron McGowan
Became the pantomime villain after an early tussle with home skipper McLaughlin and it was the locals who had the last laugh. Excellent through pass set Pinnock away for Cobblers' best chance and another low cross was nearly turned in by Zimba... 6
3. Fraser Horsfall
Might have been fouled when Hawkins headed home, and then again in the other penalty box late on, but you don't often see them given. Nodded a good chance over from a corner... 5
4. Jon Guthrie
Put under more pressure than he's accustomed to, particularly when Mansfield enjoyed a prolonged spell of dominance either side of half-time. Oates and Akins caused problems as Town's defence coughed up more chances than normal... 5