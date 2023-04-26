News you can trust since 1931
Mansfield out of automatic promotion race but Stevenage pick up vital win

Battle for 2nd and 3rd now between five teams

By James Heneghan
Published 26th Apr 2023, 09:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 09:01 BST
Nigel CloughNigel Clough
Nigel Clough

Mansfield Town have dropped out of the race for automatic promotion after they were beaten 2-1 by League Two champions Leyton Orient on Tuesday.

Davis Keillor-Dunn gave Mansfield an early lead at Field Mill but Charlie Kelman and Ruel Sotiriou turned things around as Orient led at half-time, and the visitors saw out victory despite losing Shadrach Ogie to a straight red card after 62 minutes.

Mansfield remain eight points behind the Cobblers and seven adrift of Stevenage with two games remaining. It’s now a battle between those two teams plus Stockport, Carlisle and Bradford, who still have a game in hand, for the final two automatic promotion spots.

Stevenage gave their own promotion hopes a major boost with victory at Swindon. Jamie Reid scored the only goal of the game after 25 minutes as Boro moved to within a point of Northampton. They host Grimsby on Saturday and go to Barrow on the final day of the season.

Elsewhere on Tuesday, Grimsby beat Crewe 2-0 and Harrogate won 3-2 at Newport.

