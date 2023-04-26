Nigel Clough

Mansfield Town have dropped out of the race for automatic promotion after they were beaten 2-1 by League Two champions Leyton Orient on Tuesday.

Davis Keillor-Dunn gave Mansfield an early lead at Field Mill but Charlie Kelman and Ruel Sotiriou turned things around as Orient led at half-time, and the visitors saw out victory despite losing Shadrach Ogie to a straight red card after 62 minutes.

Mansfield remain eight points behind the Cobblers and seven adrift of Stevenage with two games remaining. It’s now a battle between those two teams plus Stockport, Carlisle and Bradford, who still have a game in hand, for the final two automatic promotion spots.

Stevenage gave their own promotion hopes a major boost with victory at Swindon. Jamie Reid scored the only goal of the game after 25 minutes as Boro moved to within a point of Northampton. They host Grimsby on Saturday and go to Barrow on the final day of the season.