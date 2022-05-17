Mansfield have 'a few knocks' to assess before return trip to Sixfields

Matty Longstaff.

Mansfield Town will assess knocks to several players before tomorrow’s second leg against Northampton at Sixfields.

The Stags hold a slender 2-1 lead after the first leg at Field Mill but may be forced into changes. Both teams are carrying some weary bodies at the end of a long, arduous season.

“There were a few knocks picked up on Saturday so we’ll be assessing them,” said Stags boss Nigel Clough.

“We’ll be assessing one or two knocks wise, injury wise and how they feel physically.

“Matty Longstaff just said he felt ‘shattered’ in the first leg, it was just one of those games.

“He just felt under par, so we’ll see how he is and one or two others.”

Experienced midfielder Stephen Quinn was also taken off on Saturday, with Clough adding: “I would think he’s doubtful. He’s playing with this hip injury that he’s had now for a few weeks.

“He wasn’t moving particularly well I didn’t think against Northampton on Saturday, so we’ll just see how he is.