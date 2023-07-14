New Cobblers signing Manny Monthé says he will bring power, athleticism and adaptability to Town’s back-line next season.

The 28-year-old centre-half, who left Walsall at the end of last season, was unveiled as the club’s third summer signing – after Patrick Brough and Kieron Bowie – when putting pen to paper on a two-year deal on Friday afternoon.

"It's been a hectic summer,” said Monthé, who enjoyed two good seasons in the West Midlands. “I spoke to a few clubs after leaving Walsall, all good clubs, but I felt this was the right place for me.

"Having spoken to the gaffer and heard what he had to say, about his ideas and the culture of the club here, I really brought into it and that's what made my mind up.

"I've obviously played against Northampton quite a bit in the last few years and you know what you're going to get from them – it's always been a tough game and a tough ground to play at, so I'm happy to be on this side of it now.

"I felt this club would suit me, especially after speaking to the gaffer. The team are organised and hard to break down and I think it’s a good fit for me. It was an easy decision in the end.”

A left-footed, physically imposing defender, Monthé brings a lot of good qualities with him.

"I'd say I'm strong, powerful and athletic,” he added. “I'm able to make a different range of passes but I'm a defender and I like to be strong and physical.

"I'm comfortable playing in either a back three or a back four. I've mainly played on that left-hand side but I'm adaptable and I can play in different positions.

"The gaffer spoke to me and said that he's seen me play before and he feels he can improve me and make me a better player. He sees me fitting into a back three and a back four.

