Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cobblers boss Jon Brady was deeply frustrated with the manner of the goals his side conceded during Saturday’s thumping 4-1 defeat at league leaders Portsmouth.

Connor Ogilvie headed in Marlon Pack’s early free-kick to get Pompey up and running and within nine minutes they had a second through Paddy Lane. Colby Bishop then missed a penalty before Tom McIntyre saw red, however Cobblers conceded a third in comical fashion – Lane scoring his second – with Callum Lang smashing in a fourth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marc Leonard’s terrific late strike was nothing more than a mere consolation on a difficult afternoon for Northampton.

Jon Brady

"The most frustrating thing is the manner of the goals we conceded,” admitted Brady. “To give away a goal from a set-piece so early in the game was very disappointing. It’s a great ball in but we have to defend that so much better.

"Portsmouth are a top side and they are trying to win the league but, unfortunately, with the goals we conceded, we gave them a helping hand rather than them having to do anything special to score. That was really disappointing.

"We didn’t set up to do that but at the moment it’s too easy. We’ve been in good form and we’ve had some great performances this season but in the last couple of games it’s been too easy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad