Manner of Portsmouth's goals frustrate boss Brady after Cobblers suffer big away defeat
Cobblers boss Jon Brady was deeply frustrated with the manner of the goals his side conceded during Saturday’s thumping 4-1 defeat at league leaders Portsmouth.
Connor Ogilvie headed in Marlon Pack’s early free-kick to get Pompey up and running and within nine minutes they had a second through Paddy Lane. Colby Bishop then missed a penalty before Tom McIntyre saw red, however Cobblers conceded a third in comical fashion – Lane scoring his second – with Callum Lang smashing in a fourth.
Marc Leonard’s terrific late strike was nothing more than a mere consolation on a difficult afternoon for Northampton.
"The most frustrating thing is the manner of the goals we conceded,” admitted Brady. “To give away a goal from a set-piece so early in the game was very disappointing. It’s a great ball in but we have to defend that so much better.
"Portsmouth are a top side and they are trying to win the league but, unfortunately, with the goals we conceded, we gave them a helping hand rather than them having to do anything special to score. That was really disappointing.
"We didn’t set up to do that but at the moment it’s too easy. We’ve been in good form and we’ve had some great performances this season but in the last couple of games it’s been too easy.
"At 2-0, and against 10 men, I really felt we had an opportunity and we were playing with a bit more purpose and there were a couple of chances, but the third goal is so disappointing and it gives you have a mountain to climb.”