Manner of Hartlepool's winner 'hugely frustrates' Cobblers boss Brady

The manner of Hartlepool United's winning goal against Cobblers bore the brunt of Jon Brady' s 'huge frustration' following Saturday's defeat in the north east.

Town were almost unrecognisable from last week's defeat to Sutton and dominated the first-half at Victoria Park before going ahead through Sam Hoskins early in the second-half.

But the visitors were caught cold and conceded an equaliser almost immediately before things got worse with a terrible passage of play that saw Luke Molyneux grab a late winner.

On the attack and searching for a winner themselves, Town lost possession and within 10 seconds the ball was in the back of their own net.

"It's obviously very frustrating to have been 1-0 up and not go on to close the game out and win the game," admitted Brady.

"I think what's really frustrating is that their chances have come from our chances. They go up the other end and open us up far too easily. It's hugely frustrating.

"We have to defend those key moments better. We're on the attack, Kion (Etete) nearly rolls Dylan (Connolly) in for a shot but they then break off that and we've come out of our holes when there's no need to.

"They picked us off and gone down to the sides of us and those are things that you don't need to do. You just hold your position and keep them in front of you and those are the errors that were not happening at the start of the season.

"They have happened in the last couple of games and that's hugely frustrating. You can't be that open because it was too open and that's something we have to get right and fix.