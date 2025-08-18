Ethan Wheatley

Kevin Nolan saw one ‘big positive’ from his side’s display in defeat at Stevenage on Saturday – the performance of young striker Ethan Wheatley.

The 19-year-old Manchester United loanee turned in his brightest display in Cobblers colours despite a frustrating afternoon in Hertfordshire. Wheatley combined his excellent work ethic with some nice touches and flicks to bring team-mates into play, and he was also unlucky not to score his first Northampton goal.

"Ethan will keep growing,” said Nolan. “He's a 19-year-old lad who will grow into this team and grow into this league. Once he gets that first goal he'll kick on. He needs one to go in off his backside and it nearly did today. If that goes in, who knows what happens.

"But he has to keep doing what he's doing. I thought he played well and he was a big positive for us. He tired towards the end but that's normal for a young lad. We're pleased with a lot of the game and our performance but the goals we gave to Stevenage, and to Wigan the other week, we can't do that away from home. It's tough enough as it is so we need to learn from it.

"The game comes down to two chances. We missed ours and they scored theirs. When things are going well, you get those moments go in your favour and it was a nice move for them to score their second but it's something we can avoid and that's where my disappointment comes from.”