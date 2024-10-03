Manchester City loanee set for lengthy spell out with serious injury after being stretchered off against Bolton Wanderers
The Manchester City loanee, who had been in excellent form as Town’s starting left-back this season, clutched his hamstring and looked in agony after pulling up with 15 minutes to play during Tuesday’s 4-2 defeat at Sixfields.
After receiving lengthy treatment, the 21-year-old was carefully placed on a stretcher and taken down the tunnel. He’s the third left-back to succumb to injury already this season with both Patrick Brough and Ali Koiki also sidelined for the long-term.
"I don't think it's good for Luke,” said Brady. “We know it's a hamstring injury but we're waiting for the results on it. The signs are that it'll be a period of time that he's out for. Potentially it'll be more months than weeks.
"He was quite upset because he felt in a lot of pain. It's a position that we're having no luck in and I just feel for Luke because he's a cracking young man.”
On a more positive note, experienced striker Tom Eaves came on for his long-awaited Cobblers debut against Bolton and immediately showed what he can do with a well-placed late header.
"We haven't had a player like Eavesy in my time here,” Brady added. “We've been waiting for him to get fit but we wanted to look after him and the medical team have done very well to get him back available.
"To lose him from the start of the season to now has been frustrating and now it'll be about building his minutes. He looked strong and aggressive and he can finish, we know that, and he proved it with his header.”
