Manchester City loanee features for Cobblers in behind closed doors game against Notts County
Mbete, on loan from Manchester City, has not played for Northampton since suffering a serious hamstring injury against Bolton in early October. First-team players James Dadge, Ali Koiki, Reuben Wyatt, Samy Chouchane, Will Hondermarck and James Wilson were also all in action in Tuesday’s game.
After a goalless first half, Cobblers took the lead shortly after the restart when Wyatt found Wilson down the right and he lifted his effort over the County goalkeeper and into the bottom left-hand corner.
Marc Richards' side added their second in the final ten minutes when Ollie Evans' shot was well saved but Joziah Barnett was on hand to score the rebound from close range.
Cobblers: Dadge, Mbete, Jenkins, Findlay, Koiki, Ronald, Wyatt, Chouchane, Dobson, Hondermarck, Wilson
Subs: Murray, Obiagwu, Rayfield, Carroll, Evans, Barnett, Licorish-Mullings