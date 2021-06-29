Managers explain why Maxted and Guthrie were allowed to leave and join Cobblers

Jonny Maxted.

Exeter City manager Matt Taylor and Livingston boss David Martindale have explained why goalkeeper Jonny Maxted and defender Jon Guthrie were allowed to join the Cobblers last week.

Maxted was released alongside Exeter's other goalkeeper, former Town loanee Lewis Ward, at the end of the season despite featuring regularly for the Grecians over the last two seasons.

“Lewis and Jonny have both had some bad luck," said Taylor. "They both had periods of good form but due to injuries they found it hard to get that consistency and fight for that number one shirt. With the introduction of Jokull, initially on emergency loan and then again in January, that put them second and third choice respectively.

“Obviously Lewis went to Portsmouth. Both are being released on the basis that neither of them were able to grab hold of that shirt.

“Both have suffered injuries you just couldn’t predict, such as the broken arm and the ankle injury for Lewis, then a dislocated kneecap and a broken finger for Jonny. You don’t expect those to happen when you sign two good goalkeepers, you expect them to play a lot of games.”

Meanwhile, Guthrie had the option to remain in Scotland with Livingston but asked to be placed on the transfer list for family reasons.

Martindale said: “I would just like to wish Jon all the very best going forward – he has been a fantastic player for us over the last two seasons.

“I know we were lucky to keep him at the club last season due to personal reasons and I thank him for that.