Managerless Wycombe continue to splash the cash in pursuit League One glory

Matt Bloomfiield left Wycombe for Luton this month

Wycombe Wanderers might be without a manager but they are leaving nothing to chance in their bid to win promotion back to the Championship.

The club, now under the ownership of a Kazakhstan billionaire, have reportedly smashed the record transfer fee not once but twice already this month, with five players brought in to help their title push.

However, it’s not all gone to plan for the Chairboys in what has been a chaotic transfer window. Aaron Morley and Caleb Taylor, both of whom played a key part in the team’s early season success, were recalled from their loan spells just days after the window opened.

Then, barely two weeks later, beloved manager and club legend Matt Bloomfield left a 21-year affiliation with to fill the vacancy at Luton Town. A caretaker coaching team made up of development coaches – including Sam Grace, Harry Hudson, Matty Dye and Jerome John – have been given the task of overseeing training and upcoming fixtures.

But that, seemingly, has done little to slow the Wycombe juggernaut. The club broke their transfer record Danish defender Anders Hagelskjær before doing so again in recruiting another Dane, midfielder Magnus Westergaard.

Sonny Bradley joined earlier in the month and this week two new players have come in, Alex Lowry signing on a permanent deal from Scottish Premiership side Rangers and winger James Berry arriving from League Two Chesterfield.

Wycombe Chief Football Officer Dan Rice said: “We’re really pleased with our business so far in this transfer window and bringing someone of James’s calibre to the club is another sign of our intent to achieve success this season and beyond.

“Having made reinforcements in defence and midfield already this window, we identified a need to bring in another attacker out wide and James fits the model with the way he plays and the goal threat he brings. Our work continues around the clock as we look to strengthen the squad and recruit the right person to lead the team forward as head coach.

“In the meantime, we’re delighted to welcome James into the squad and continue our preparations for Saturday’s game with Sam Grace in interim charge.”

Brentford assistant manager Claus Norgaard and former Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher are the current favourites to replace Bloomfield but with no appointment imminent, Grace is expected to take charge of Saturday’s game against the Cobblers.

His first match as caretaker boss ended in victory at Mansfield last weekend, a result that keeps Wycombe second in League One, two points behind leaders Birmingham City and three clear of Wrexham in third.

With 14 league goals, striker Richard Kone has spearheaded Wycombe’s superb season but others have contributed, including former Cobbler Bez Lubala, who has 10 goals in all competitions.

David Rock is in the man with the whistle this weekend.