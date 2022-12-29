Matthew Etherington and Simon Davies have left their roles as manager and assistant manager at Crawley Town after just 32 days in charge.

The pair were appointed just last month following the sacking of Kevin Betsy but only took charge of three games, winning one and losing the other two. Crawley have also sold Tom Nichols to League Two relegation rivals Gillingham.

A club statement announced: “Crawley Town Football can confirm that first-team manager Matthew Etherington and assistant manager Simon Davies have left their roles at Crawley Town Football Club with immediate effect.

“The club will appoint a new permanent manager as soon as possible."