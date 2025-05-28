'Magnificent servants to the football club' - Brackley Town boss Cowan hails departing duo

George Carline (photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Brackley Town have announced that two of last season's key contributors to the Vanarama National League North title success have departed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Defender George Carline and striker Danny Newton will not be playing for the Saints in the National League next season.

Carline joined the Saints from Chesterfield in August 2022 and has gone on to become a lynchpin of the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From scoring vital goals such as his winner against Chester in the play-off semi-final in May 2023, to his solid defensive performances in the Saints backline, Carline has made 136 appearances and scored 15 goals for the club.

Carline also had a memorable spell in goal away to Alfreton Town following Jonny Maxted's sending off, making some vital saves as the Saints took all three points on the road.

As for Newton, he re-joined Brackley in July 2023 from Boreham Wood and quickly became a fans' favourite with swashbuckling performances, leading the line with a never-say-die attitude.

His first season back in a Brackley shirt saw him net 20 goals in 46 appearances, and this season he was on track for another successful season until he sustained a broken leg against Darlington in November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That saw him sidelined for more than four months, but he came back and led the line again, scoring in the final game of the season against Farsley Celtic, which saw the Saints crowned champions of the National League North.

In his two spells at St James Park, Newton made 95 appearances and scored 29 goals.

On Carline and Newton, Cowan said: “George and Danny have been magnificent servants to the football club and we hoped it would continue but they’ve decided it’s not to be.

"To say 'thank-you' wouldn’t do our connection justice but we wish them nothing but the very best on their new ventures!”